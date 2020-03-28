Netflix India & ‘She’ actress Aaditi Pohankar have caught Diet Sabya’s eye & it's not good; Find out why

The anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya called out actress Aaditi Pohankar and Netflix India for not paying and crediting the stylist, Pujarini Ghosh. Find out the details

The anonymous Instagram handle, Diet Sabya is popular in the fashion industry to call out all the wrongdoings. Calling out plagiarism is one of the topmost activities on the page with quite a lot of instances displayed on their feed. While we are not aware of who he/she is, they are surely doing what they’ve come here to do.

Today was another such day where the account highlighted a few of their stories under the title called ‘PAYBACK’. This time a budding stylist, Pujarini Ghosh confided in the anonymous handler and asked to help out. This was in regards to the non-payment of dues from Netflix India and ‘She’ actress Aaditi Pohankar. In a series of screenshots shared by the stylist, it appears that the actress did not credit her or her team and used her work without paying her. For starters, it appeared that the actress and her team were not happy with her work and the clothes she sourced and refused to make the images public. To this, the stylist stuck by her ethics and did not ask for payments.

However, things started to go downhill when the shoot that Pujarini worked on was suddenly shared by Netflix India with the photographer and actress sharing it on their respective pages without the due credits. When asked for payment and credit, Aaditi blocked her from everywhere. In a series of screenshots shared by the virtual fashion police, the story has been made pretty evident.

While the actress is receiving a great deal of appreciation for her work, this must have made her phone pop up with hundreds of DMs.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More