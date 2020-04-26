Netflix's Narcos to become a LUXURY fashion brand for men 

The hit show has just been renewed for a fifth season and is all set to make its mark in the world of fashion.

The world of entertainment and fashion have always collided. There are films made entirely on fashion and the industry and celebrities have blurred lines by even creating their fashion lines. Taking things a notch higher, a popular mafia show seems to have inspired designers to create a fashion line!

Netflix's hit show Narcos that has been renewed for a fifth season, has inspired French film studio Gaumont. The show documents the trade of Cocaine in the '80s and follows the lives of the drug lords in that era.

On Thursday news WWD reported that Gaumont will be partnering with an e-commerce platform Dropdaze to launch a new line - Narcos Los Angeles. According to reports, the brand will focus on creating luxury jewellery, designer pieces and lifestyle goods along with capsule collections based on the show itself. The first collection that is said to be inspired by the show's aesthetics, will contain ready-to-wear jewellery and accessories for men. Since Narcos has an '80s backdrop to it, the fashion could be retro-inspired.

Everything from graphic tees, floral shirts, hoodies, soccer uniform sets, military jackets, etc. that have been inspired from notable fashion moments on the show, will be available later this year to shop online. Fans of Narcos from across the world will also be able to purchase the goods at pop-ups.

Dropdaze is also said to be planning to release more high-end capsules from some of the biggest names across the creative and entertainment space. From cult movies to Instagram personalities to outfits inspired by television shows, more is said to come in 2021.

