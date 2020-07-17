  1. Home
New Harry Potter bags launched by luxury handbag designer Vera Bradley amid JK Rowling's ongoing Twitter feud

Known for her brightly coloured bags and patterns, luxury bag designer Vera Bradley launched a collaboration with Warner Bros.
2679 reads Mumbai
New Harry Potter bags launched by luxury handbag designer Vera Bradley amid JK Rowling's ongoing Twitter feud
Harry Potter fans have been on a rollercoaster ride lately due to the online comments from author J.K. Rowling made about transgender issues that some even saw as transphobic. The author for weeks has been in a feud with people on Twitter who called out her out for the comments she made about transgender people. The Twitterverse thought Rowling's comments and thoughts on the use of hormones and whether or not "sex is determined by biology", is transphobic and have voiced this out to the author via the social media platform. 

Amid this, luxury handbag designer Vera Bradley had mentioned a "Home to Hogwarts" collection in a conference in June but didn't elaborate much on the bags. The bags are available in different patterns and styles, after the four Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. The brand's signature and vibrant colour palette has been put to full display in the designs of the bags. The designer even teased fans with character-themed tote bags in the collection which will include Hermoine Granger, Luna Lovegood, Minerva McGonagall, Tonks, etc. "Our company was founded by two women, so we believe wholeheartedly in the magic of sisterhood and the power of a confident woman," the brand said and went on to add that these are some qualities that they love in these characters as well. 

Not just totes, there is said to be a range of duffle bags, backpacks, handbags, lunch bags, cosmetic bags, wallets, bag charms, umbrellas, travel mugs and even notebooks that are being released by the designer. 
While it is not clear how much Vera's collection will add to the total value of the Harry Potter franchise, it might just reverse the loss Rowling's comments made! 

Credits :GETTY IMAGES Forbesmuggle world instagram

