New kid on the block: Alaya F’s fashion sensibilities definitely has our attention

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, is coming into her own when it comes to her personal style statement and sartorial choices. We investigate!

Regardless of you having watched Alaya Furniturewala. acting debut with the off-beat Jawaani Jaaneman with , you know of her for sure. From her quirky interviews to her no holds barred demeanour everything about Alaya is vivacious. Well her personality shines through her fashion choices too. We love how she’s experimented with her look but also how she pulls off a lot of different types of outfits and silhouettes with panache.

She definitely has the makings of a fashionista. Here are a few of our favourite looks.

Let’s start with this amazing Marchesa printed gown. It’s such an unconventional but dreamy gown with an asymmetric tulle skirt. If we could put spring in a bottle this would be it.

Then she carried off this mix of prints like the showstopper she rightfully is. She walked the ramp for SVA couture and wowed everyone with her exuberance.

Whoever said you can’t mix prints, needs to look at this picture.

She gave casual an edgy upgrade when she wore this T-shirt with a strong message with a patent shiny mini. The striped shoes are a fantastic touch to complete the look.

It’s not just the outfit or her personality but also her ability to click stellar pictures. She’s giving all kinds of Monroe-esque vibes in this pristine white midi.

Finally, we would just like to note that she cleans up real nice too! Seen here in a checkered co-ords by Trabea.

She really knows her fashion game, she is definitely going to be one to watch out for.

