Newlywed Katrina Kaif paints a pretty picture in blush pink Sabyasachi outfit at airport with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding created quite a stir. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9 in the midst of their close friends and family. Their entire wedding trousseau was customised and specially designed for the actors by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Katrina Kaif's outfits were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Vicky Kaushal's by his stylist, Amandeep Kaur.

The duo have since been sharing snapshots from all their ceremonies and look like the happiest versions of themselves in glorious ensembles. Katrina and Vicky were on their honeymoon in the Maldives according to reports and made their way back to the bay today to get back to work.

At the airport, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walked hand-in-hand as they posed for the papparazzi as well, with wide toothy smiles. Katrina looked gorgeous in a pretty pink kurta set by designer Sabyasachi who created outfits for every event at her wedding.