Nick Jonas goes desi as he twins with Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire; Yay or Nay?

Festivals in India are being celebrated with increasing excitement and enthusiasm. While there are certain religious aspects behind them all, each festival has become a way to get people closer and enjoy to the fullest. The same is the case with the global pop star, Nick Jonas who is steadily understanding the culture of India through his wife, .

From celebrating Diwali in Cabo to Karwa Chauth at a concert, the couple is making sure to get the best of both worlds and there’s absolutely no denying that! This time around it proved to be no different as the couple ringed in Holi a few days early.

Now, when you have this good looking couple around, what is a festival without them playing a bit of dress-up? For a party in the city, the couple decked up in their white ensembles. The hubby, Nick Jonas went down the desi route in a stunning kurta pyjama set by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Matching him was his wife, Priyanka who also wore an anarkali by the designer duo. Both their desi attires were intricately embroidered with poppy neon coloured threads making it the perfect ensemble for Holi. Mrs Jonas topped off her look with bouncy waves and a bold red lip.

You’d think the look ended there, but, what stole the show was their mustard footwears that added the right amount of colour to the look.

We are absolute fans of the look and wondering when can we get a chance to twin with our partners! What are your thoughts about it? Did you like their looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

