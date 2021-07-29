Nick Jonas to Harry Styles: Bandana prints are making a comeback and the stars give their stamp of approval

You wouldn't believe me if I say the origin of bandana print is from the late 17th century India, where our extraordinarily talented artisans used carved blocks to create prints in multiple colours and patterns on square pieces of clothes. These block printed pieces were used as scarves, women's shawls and kerchiefs. Due to the whole strenuous process of its making, they were very costly and were associated only with the rich.

But as the Europeans fell in love with these luxe square pieces of blocked printed fabric, they soon machine produced it in the early 18th Century making it cheaper and accessible for all. Yup, a perfect marketing technique! Bandana travelled across the world, found different forms and also became a statement-making style in hippie culture as well as 70’s Bohemian style. From headbands, scarves to unisex kurtas, shirts and even footwear, the print became a huge hit among people from all social strata.

As the busy colourful prints are winning back their limelight this season, let’s take inspiration from these men who aced the print with all its street-core essence.

Nick Jonas

India’s very own national jiju knows to spruce up his style blending classy vibes with street style spirit. He picked Alexander Wang’s bandana printed black co-ord set to rock at the Billboard Music Awards a couple of years back. He layered a beige coloured denim jacket over his silk shirt and matching shorts and rounded off his dapper look with white chunky sneakers.

Harry Styles

No man can beat Harry Styles’ style and I bet you all agree with me. He has been a fan of prints and sported florals, plaids, geometric and everything ahead of trends showing us how it’s done. He gave us old school bohemian vibes wearing a bandana print shirt from Marc Jacobs, which featured the kerchief print in the front and plaid pattern in the back, and paired it with skin-tight black pants and a vintage belt. He rolled up the short sleeves and left the first 4 closures unbuttoned, looking dashing in his casual yet funky look.

Kanye West

Kanye West was spotted outside of his office in Calabasas, CA donning a blue bandana-print puffer with wide pants, Yeezy slides and socks. His blue bandana print Visvim jacket and grey pants looked very comfy and perfect for the freezing cold season. The kerchief pattern in white and blue brings an interesting pattern and gives a luxe feel to his puffer jacket.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky was a vision in his multicoloured bandana co-ord set that consisted of straight pants and a full-sleeved shirt from Loewe. His vibrant look at the Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2019 was teamed with black and white Vans Old Skool shoes and layered pearl necklaces. The traditional bandana print was indeed a statement maker in his rapper style look.

To casual chill at home to walk out in the streets like a star, may you should try your hands in the trending bandana prints to look fab. After all, why should girls have all the fun!

