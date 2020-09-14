Nimrat Kahlon is one of the prominent names in the Punjabi Fashion industry and we couldn't agree more

Nimrat Kahlon's designs have managed to contemporise the Punjabi Fashion industry while keeping the heritage alive. Find out more!

You can call her a fashion designer, an influencer or a fashion icon, whatever you chose to address her, Nimrat Kahlon's designs have cast an everlasting spell on the suit lovers of Punjab. Her remarkable way of redefining fashion and substantial contribution to building the Punjabi fashion industry is not unknown to anyone. She started with modesty and raised the standards to a point that she is a reference point for all the major fashion changes going on in the state.

Nimrat Kahlon is a name that finds its place in wardrobes of all fashion enthusiasts who are looking for exclusive outfits for any and every occasion in their lives. The brand has reached places due to the outstanding experience it provides to its buyers.

Nimrat has contributed copiously in re-defining the age-old crafts and imparting them with modern elegance. It is not something that has just surfaced, it certainly has a background. She ventured into a business that was a distant dream but proceeded with great enthusiasm to finally create a clothing brand for herself.

Nimrat is also deeply fascinated with the way Indians wore clothes which is why without any formal training in fashion designing she started her own clothing label and made a mark in high-end fashion. Over the years, she has received a thunderous response from all the corners of the world making her label one of the most leading clothing brands.

Nimrat believes that Punjabi costumes have remarkably contributed in the global recognition of Indian costumes. She says that handcrafted creations are timeless and priceless both; so it is the right time to spotlight the traditional techniques of embroidery that can help in creating sustainable fashion.

Her recent focus is on bringing back the lost glory of Indian culture and its dressing habits. She has worked on different concepts like introducing the true heritage of undivided Punjab through the lost forms of fashion; recreating the royal clothes of Nawabs of India, redefining the epic costumes of Marwaris etc. Her clothes heavily draw from the forms and styles of clothing that existed thousands of years ago.

When asked, she said, "I follow my instinct a lot of times."

She is said to be the youngest, most successful and top-rated designer of the Punjabi fashion industry and her social media presence and love given by fans serve enough proof!

Nimrat has not only earned her customer's trust and love, she has also designed for Punjabi films and Music videos. Her collections are released in the most significant way and become the most awaited designer collections in Punjab.

By the looks of it, she is definitely carrying forward the baton of bringing out the brighter and contemporary side of Punjabi costumes and outfits that deserve recognition!

