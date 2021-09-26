Nora Fatehi in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla skirt set gleamed like the prettiest goddess; Yay or Nay?

It’s almost every day that Nora Fatehi’s style story has all the saucy moments. Nobody can go that effortlessly from sensuous to gorgeous. She knows how to break the internet with her stellar looks and help enliven every fashionista's closet. Here's the starlet being the Sorceress in 'Into the Light', a fashion film by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Joseph Radhik’s photography was every bit commendable as he captured the details so fine. The designers spoke about how the film goes beyond fashion. Here, Nora is seen a stunning skirt set made with net fabric. Painting a very divine picture, the ethnic ensemble was heavily embroidered with white and silver beads and sequins. The high-waisted flowy lehenga came with a thigh-high slit and was decked up with beads and sequins. It was teamed with a plunging neckline blouse that had a tassel-laden detail made with pearls. The attached cape enhanced the prettiness of her blouse as it was intricately decked up with top-notch embroidered patterns and a scalloped border. Doubling the power of the existing glam were her peep-toe heels, the dazzling necklace, and studded earrings.

The dramatic element brought by the headpiece sat meticulously and ultra-fine on her side-parted hairdo. Her overall look was titivated with her makeup that entailed groomed eyebrows, matte skin, and a shiny pout.

