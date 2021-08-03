Nora Fatehi in an Akanksha Gajria pink sequin saree is the sartorial win we all need; Yay or Nay?

A true fashion chameleon will know what it feels like to find joy every time you choose to dress up. It may feel momentary but your lasting pictures will remain to entice you time and again. What’s been your go-to lately? While the love for floral, white, blazers, black, and pink is going super strong through celeb style archives, we’re ready to feast on our wardrobe now by taking all the incredible inspiration we were deprived of since last year. We made our sweatshirts and casuals as our humble style companions but now we’re in the mood for something that’ll make us look put together with just one drape.

You got that right, we’re talking about sarees. And, guess who made us go gaga over this elegant attire? The ever-charming, Nora Fatehi has been serving us lewks and how can we not make her our favourite fashion star? Bodycon dresses might take up a massive spot in her heart, but to see the Canadian diva in sarees is pure bliss. She brings glamour with whatever she wears without a doubt but can we ever get bored? No rules or restrictions will ever be valid in her case.

Nora makes everything look out of this world and her recent look was no surprise but a delight to our senses indeed. Clad in an Akanksha Gajria candy pink saree, she looked ethereal, and how! We’ve wanted to steal her flower-printed sarees all this while and may we say, we found another to add to the list? Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani lets the drape do all the show-stealing business with the help of a strappy and sparkly blouse.

To complete this dazzling look, Maneka chose to skip chunky necklaces and kept it drama-free with earrings and silver studded fingerings. We trust in the power of simple makeup and here’s the ideal example. Nora’s matte skin, pink glitter eyelids, groomed eyebrows, flushed cheeks, and pink lipstick with hints of gold highlighter will soon be tried by us. We learned another tip: If you don’t like to outline the entire eye with kohl, try to draw it from the center to the outer corners as it will look amazing too! Her messy waves were left untied that oozed Bollywood vibes. To round it all up, silver glittery open-toe stilettos made for a phenomenal choice.

What are your thoughts about this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

