Nora Fatehi is all set to conquer your world in this DASHING Rocky Star outfit: Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi is the most in-demand and one of the glamorous stars right now. From her sultry moves to her seductive style, she never fails to make headlines. On top of her game, the adept Moroccon dancer always keeps us on our toes with killer-hot looks and OTT outfits. From Western outfits to traditional Indian sarees, Nora has experimented in all and looked gorgeous every time. Moreover, her love for the bodycon dress is remarkably well-known and no one wears it better than Nora.

Today she again decided to drop a bomb on her Instagram and make fans go all crazy. She is seen wearing a black turtle neck bodycon mini dress by Rocky Star. With black textured boots and matching gloves, she proved black is the ultimate colour for her. She contrasted the all-black outfit with a powder blue blazer that balanced the whole look.

She also donned a pair of black stockings that made her look fierce and dominant. Now, who doesn't love the black mini dress paired with knee-length high heel boots? I think she's killing it.

For accessories, she chose a chunky gold choker and a gold stacked finger ring by Misho Designs. She decided to keep her natural wavy tresses open and glam it up with lots of highlighter. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Nora opted for a sleek eyeliner with lots of mascara and filled-in brows. Rosy pink lips and a hint of blush across the cheek completed her look of the day. And now she's ready to rock.

What do you think of Nora's outfit? Tell us in the comments.

