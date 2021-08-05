Nora Fatehi in an Anarkali suit redefined regality in a winsome manner; Yay or Nay?

Ethnic outfits always make for an irresistible win and what more can one wish for when you want to look glammed up? If dressy isn’t what you’re looking for as an option every day, this is the best you pick in the blink of an eye. You don’t need to live on the edge to be able to look like a fashion diva says in a traditional ensemble. They’re effortlessly pretty and sure to make you reach for these now and again.

May we help you say hello to an outfit that will stand out in sea filled with many party-wear? And, when Nora Fatehi is the one giving us a lewk so alluring, we can’t refuse to take tips. The bonafide dancer sure knows how to pull off anything but Nora in a body-hugging number is just out-of-the-world. We’re super ready to attend every event that’s going to come our way, because, with an Anarkali suit so charismatic, we’re never going to cancel any party invite.

Nora was seen today in a muted desi attire that entailed floral embroidery in white spread all over on her dupatta. She donned it with a backless Anarkali maxi dress that bore a zipper at the back, and close neck detail along with 3/4th sheer sleeves which had printed cuffs.

The voluminous and flowy fabric was enhanced with a broad raw silk border that enhanced her OOTD’s overall look as she twirled like a princess. She left her straight tresses open that highlighted her dye and her features were complemented with neutral makeup that highlighted her peach pout, flushed cheeks, neatly groomed and drawn eyebrows, eyelids coloured in peach to blend with the lip colour, and black eyeliner. For accessories, a minimal route was chosen with mirror-cut and green-hued finger rings, earrings with pink studs and pearls.

What are your thoughts about this ethnic wear? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

