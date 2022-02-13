Nora Fatehi in Anita Dongre's tangerine kurta shows how to spoil yourself with desi glam: Yay or Nay?

All Valentine's Day dressing euphoria has made us forget that there's more fun in store for us. To help you stay on top of doing your glam and having your fashion quotient never see a fall, here's another reference we corralled from Nora Fatehi's desi style diaries. Do wedding celebrations ever really stop? It's no rarity rather comes with more than one event for you to attend. To let you ease up from the what-to-wear stress, this look can be your safe and glam bet for an engagement.

Go get dripping yourself in elegance and treat the fashion-crazed in you for good with this desi ensemble. A wise choice always starts with a bright-hued attire and what's more spot-on than a kurta set? The Garmi dancer was recently spotted out in the city and looked undoubtedly gorgeous dressed in Grassroot by Anita Dongre Jaisya kurta that was mostly coloured in tangerine. This hand-block printed number was high on floral power with the white embroidered patterns that beautified the front panels. The tasselled-tie-up detail matched that of the floral design's hue and this also made way for a keyhole-like neckline.

The 30-year-old styled the Rs. 11, 900 knee-length number with white straight-fit pants and white juttis from Fizzy Goblet that looked pretty with embellishments. In true Nora's style, she mostly finishes off her ethnic look with studded earrings and peach or pink lipstick and blush. The latter hue was the chosen one this time but in its matte form. She wore her tresses in a side-parted look and we love how her OOTD looks easy to re-create.

Is this YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to stay hooked to all things glam with midi skirts