Nora Fatehi in an Anjul Bhandari saree set our screens aglow with oomph; Yay or Nay?

There’s something so majestic about a saree that can flatter one’s heart even it has nothing to do with going light on the wallet. Being inclined to this attire that has stood the test of time comes as no surprise. Fit to be a part of the must-have radar not only when a wedding is approaching, but also when you have an event to attend. From Chikankari to silk and ruffles, options will forever galore.

The style icon Nora Fatehi made a desi statement in a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari. The talented dancer always finds her way back to royal and splendid drapes from giving us all the inspiration we need to surf through many public gatherings. This Chikankari white saree featured a red Zardozi border heavily doused in embroidery work. The entire number was beautifully and intricately adorned with teensy details of gold beads, Japanese pearls, and sequins all of which was were placed as per the floral pattern. We loved how the pallu was turned into a veil which enhanced the look of this graceful silhouette.

While the saree was put to arrest many eyes and hearts, so did her blouse and accessories followed the suit. Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani styled it with a Banarasi red blouse that entailed multi-coloured floral motifs all over the blouse, as well as, a keyhole design and a knotted tassel at the back. To sign off Nora’s saree look, jhumkas, stacked bangles, finger rings, dual-layered necklaces were chosen, namely, temple jewellery pendant and another with green Kundan together complemented her regal drape.

You don’t need to be a Bollywood buff to guess that the entire look draws resemblance from that of Devdas movie’s Dola Re song where and were seen in a similar avatar. With a mini red bindi placed on her forehead, textured waves, filled-in eyebrows, coloured eyelids, winged eyeliner, volumized eyelashes, highlighted cheeks, bronzed skin, and bright red lipstick, her traditional look was wrapped into perfection.

