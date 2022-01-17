Nora Fatehi in Badgley Mischka's pantsuit proves sequins or nothing to ace your party look: Yay or Nay?

If you're the one who always prefers to party at the comfort of your home, are we right that you're loving the virtual party invites? If turning heads is your profession two, shall we add another outfit inspiration to your mood board so you can make yet another wow statement? We all know the basics of what curates the recipe of a party outfit. Anything from sequins, sparkling elements, ruffles and everything in between that brings OTT glamour shall prove that your ensemble is bound to ride the crest of the wave.

Hate it or love it, you can't say party-ready without a sequin ensemble. It's so ravishing and opulent, truly owing to its unbeatable charm. This one right here is not the traditional pantsuit you see in black and the one free from drama, this ain't party, it purely speaks of business then. Nora Fatehi has our hearts sold again dressed with much aplomb and this time we've lost count of it. The Naach Meri Rani dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani in Badgley Mischka's pantsuit that can be easily added to your closet from Elilhaam.

How can this coordinated set not catch your fancy? Nora's deep-neck jacket came with notched lapels, flap pockets, and a tie-up belt same as the fabric of the outfit. The diva wore this number with ankle-length slim-fit pants that were knotted to give us a glimpse of her heels. Rocky Star's accessories like chunky necklaces were stacked up right and her sparkly strappy footwear was the exquisite add ons that wrapped her look gorgeously.

The 29-year-old's hair was gracefully styled into waves that looked neat with the side partition. Nora's matte skin with pink glossy lips, cheeks too pretty with blush and eyelids swept with colour, was as magical as her attire.

