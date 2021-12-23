Nora Fatehi in a black cut out bodycon dress shows how to make a hot splash this party month: Yay or Nay?

This Christmas month boasts a heap lot about red dresses which puts the rest of the hues behind. Is it fair for us to do this in a black dress? The one you've carried into every year without having to question the limit of how lovestruck it can leave us all. A fashion-crazed person will tell you no matter what comes into the fashion block, this colour stays as the winning hue.

Check out what Nora Fatehi wore to the premiere of 83 last night. Girl, this is definitely the head start you were looking for all this while to get your party style on. We all know the Dance Meri Rani diva owns a beauteous slew of outfits and accessories. We're now enamoured with the mini dress she wore to make it a red carpet look to bookmark.

The 29-year-old made it to the event yesterday dressed like a doll in a body-hugging ensemble that made her toned figure the highlight. How could you not fancy a dress so gorgeous? The black dress featured a turtleneck which also had a keyhole attached to it. It brought the sexy factor to the table a little too much with the cut-out detail placed right on her midriff and the double detail of stripes printed on it. This full-sleeved dress absolutely works for the one craving for bling that promises to paint an edgy look. The silver embroidered detail on the cuffs and the neckline of the dress gave this one a party aesthetic.

Nora kept her accessory game spot-on as always with black pointed-toe pumps and silver studs. Another reason why she's a stylish star who doesn't overwork a look. With side-swept partially wavy and straight tresses, she kept it open and her skin matte with eyebrows drawn, cheeks pretty pink, and lips all peachy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

