Nora Fatehi in blue bodycon dresses shows how to party like a queen in full glam mode

Fashion is calling and we can't stop thinking of blue. What's happening? We're in a frenzy and our minds can't see past this bright hue. This boasts faultless and impactful looks as you've seen before. Don't seem to recall something so glam? Nora Fatehi has had a bash with blue spiffy dresses. The diva and all of her looks in these get the crown. As our eyes seem to stay magnetised, let's run yours too through a few references we've gathered up from the Kusu Kusu dancer's fashion archives. Party-style notes are all yours to memorise now.

No more shimmer, just glamour! Up for it? Rebecca Vallance's mermaid style azure blue gown was curated with crepe fabric and it entailed double-chain straps in gold and a mini V-neckline. This semi-bodycon silhouette floor-length number settled on the floor in a full bloom shape. Maneka Harisinghani styled this for Nora with gold accessories. What hue would complement this any better? Gold is the ultimate answer.

Old is new again! Yes, make way for a very Victorian-fashion-inspired look. The latest from the lot, this custom Enkelejda Shatri cobalt blue velvet gown entailed a scalloped neckline and a thigh-high slit. To match with the strapless bodycon attire, gloves were added and further glammed up all-out with studded jewellery. If she could glow, so can all of us!

When blue makes a case for fa-shun! Call for a repeat later, because how much sparkle is ever enough? You may not see the signs of winter, but is it ever how wrong to add some heat for good? Turn up the volume in this Naeem Khan creation. This full-sleeved gown, so high on embellishments, featured puffed shoulder pads and a turtleneck. This was styled with silver earrings and peep-toe slingback stilettos. That red pout makes it look all the more chicer!

You love a Nora, we love a Nora and so do the fashion gods. The Hindustani dancer served a queenly look in Naeem Khan's bodycon gown. This semi-sheer number with full sleeves left us star-eyed with the ice blue being spiked up with shiny embellishments and textures. Gorgeously accessorised with statement earrings and rings, she looked like a sight to never be forgotten.





