Nora Fatehi in blue outfits gave us six goals to accomplish and we can’t wait to try them all

Do blue-hued outfits symbolize comfort for you? Take a look at this edit and your heart may grow fond of this colour a little more than usual. Thank Nora Fatehi and us too!

While we’re always stuck in a clash of colours as to what suits us best and we easily tend to steer towards something we’ve found comfort in rather than trying something new every day. Don’t want to leave your favourite hue behind? How about you try to sling on a different design or an outfit to amp up your closet. If blues are your mega mood, wear them every single time like you own the shade. While you’ve already perfected the baby steps to ace everything blue, take a pro help say from a celebrity to ensure you’ve made a foolproof choice.

We thought Nora Fatehi would be the best example to show what blue can do to make your heart flutter high. Scroll ahead and jot down some style tips.

Maneka Harisinghani styled Nora in a blue sequinned body-hugging dress by Naeem Khan. The maxi-length turtleneck number was tailored with a sheer fabric and bore shoulder pads. Is there any more interesting element one needs to know of? It also has a slit detail at the back. The look was rounded off with silver peep-toe heels and studded earrings.

Glow on you goddess! Looking breathtakingly divine in a Yousef Aljasmi sky blue full-sleeved bodycon gown, Nora stole our hearts with her sheer elegance. It was well-fitted with shoulder pads, intricate embellishments designed into dreamy and sparkly patterns. She counted on cut-out drop earrings alone to steal her look.

Nora chose to beat the blues in a blue and white set rather than ringing in a different shade. The mini bodycon self-patterned skirt was clubbed with pair of white sneakers and a crop top that upped the oomph with its plunging neckline.

Ditch the straps and opt for an off-shoulder gown. The starlet chose to go with the flow (the one where she always keeps the style quotient high) in an embellished floor-length attire that entailed a thigh-high slit and long cape sleeves that flowed down and was teamed with ankle-strap heels.

The stunner is officially an advocate for body-hugging outfits but what we love is her flair for layering it up with a jacket or pairing it up with her stellar roster of bags. To give a basic white dress a shot of chic, she threw a distressed denim jacket and peep-toe heeled boots.

Nailing 'em blues like a pro! Nora wore the Olympic blue three-piece set that compiled of a blue crop top, an oversized blazer, and bottoms that had tracksuit pants tying detail at the waist. This lent a more relaxed and informal touch.

Which blue did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

