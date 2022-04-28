Nora Fatehi in a bodycon Yousef Al Jasmi embroidered gown defined elegance at its supreme best; Yay or Nay?

Flaunting much high-glam behaviour is something that isn't slowing down in our lives. Let's talk about the hotness that can match up to summer's heat. Parties keep rolling in and it doesn't hurt to stay in sync with the spirit of the event. As all-out or nothing is the set code, let's give it up for the maximalism we want everywhere, all day, every day! This white gown at the ready is what dramatic elegance is made up of.

Epic-ness is the vibe that this Yousef Al Jasmi gown brought. Nora Fatehi is currently judging a show and we're just on a lucky road that has incessant looks coming in frequently. The Kusu Kusu dancer rocked some exceptionally gorgeous white dresses and this was certainly the drama that we asked for. It was crammed with mini beads all woven and placed in a scalloped pattern. We told you cut-outs are the ruling aesthetics this season, placed on both the sides of this bodycon number, it was heavily embroidered with mesmerising crystals same as the belt placed on her midriff.

Nora's full-sleeved number was truly high on oomph as it also had a slit detail at the back. Her OOTD was accessorised with simple studded earrings as her dress is the one designed to own hearts. A pair of pointed-toe silver embellished pumps were also added to her look. Her hair was styled into a side partition and the diva's makeup stood out with a red hot lipstick and eyelids a little too silver.

