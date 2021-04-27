Nora Fatehi brings a new definition to airport style in a white blazer and semi sheer corset top: Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi being the fashion sensation of the hour sported a semi-formal blazer number with a sensuous touch of a corset to the airport yesterday. Check it out!

Day by day as the travel restrictions are back, celebrities are upping their airport fashion game like never before, because who knows when we can travel again! Though we see an abundance of comfy travel styles sported by the B-town beauties, we can always count on Nora Fatehi to ace red carpet-worthy looks to the airport. She surely knows to keep her anti-boring looks very sensuous, feminine and bold. This time, elevating her aerodrome style to a whole new level of awesomeness, Nora donned a bossy lady look giving it a flirty twist with a semi-sheer corset top. Scroll on to decode her chic airport style.

Donning a white blazer over a semi-sheer corset top that featured floral lace details, Nora was nothing but a stunner. Though it's the season for baggy denim, the star didn’t care about what's on the trend list and opted for skinny jeans and teamed it with a Gucci belt and chocolate brown pumps. Though we are confused with the idea of a blazer in this awful summer, it did give her OOTD an edgy sophistication. The show-stealer of her whole outfit was the semi-sheer black corset top with a deep U neckline if not for her Rs 2.3 lakh worth Hermès tote bag. It brought in a contrast to the formal elegance of her pearl white blazer and classiness of deep blue skinny jeans. She kept the whole look in a mixture of neutral tones and we credit her corset top for spicing up her glam look.

Nora was sane enough not to take her black mask off. She accessorised up with golden rimmed sunnies, large hoop earrings and a luxe caramel brown bag. A sleek ponytail rounded off her powerful look. We think her airport game was right on point and was different from the usual. What do you think of Nora’s corset-style to the airport? Yay or Nay?

Credits :pinkvilla

