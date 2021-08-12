Nora Fatehi can't get enough of crop tops, and here's how you can get your style fix

There’s nothing called boring in Nora Fatehi’s wardrobe. From sarees to shorts and bodycon, she’s a sight to behold no matter what she wears but also the apt one to take inspiration when you know you want to look like you've arrived straight from the fashion universe. Always the one to keep it on fleek, her style will never date rather give you the suggestions that will make your outfit stand out.

We’re kind of obsessed with her interest in crop tops. They look easy to style and probably worth staying in them all day long. The Canadian star did not go the extra mile to make the airport a fashion runaway. She picked out a red tee with striped details on the sleeves and tied a knot with the hemline. Nora kept it uber-cool with denim shorts, white sneakers, and black sunglasses.

How to nail the night’s look, you ask? Take your high-waisted cropped pants and team it with a white ribbed knit sleeveless top. While you count on a black belt to give your denim a spiffy look, a yellow bag and heels with transparent straps can ace it for you.

Nora and athleisure wear share an inseparable bond. The one we’ll never complain about. She partnered the Adidas striped joggers with matching blue shoes, and a white crop top that entailed a knotted-like detail. Here’s all you need to get gym-ready in a minute or two.

A denim day never gets old similar to that of ruffles. She donned a white cold-shoulder crop that featured ruffles which she combined with mid-rise jeans. Also, blush pink pointed-toe pumps and silver hoops were all banked upon to seal the look.

Another day, another way to turn the many heads of people around you. The stunner took a black blazer and a crop top to the airport. She partnered it with high-waist ripped jeans, a black bag, aviators, a black mask, and peep-toe heels.

Which is your favourite look?

