Nora Fatehi can't get enough of tracksuits: 6 Times she had the sporty outfit ready for EVERY occasion

Sticking to her tomboy roots, Nora has given us athleisure inspiration time and again. Take a look!

One actress who's seen the ups and downs of the film industry before actually making her mark is Nora Fatehi. The diva who is known not just for her acting skills but excellent dance moves and sense of style, always makes jaws drop when she steps out. Be it her formal outfits, luxury handbags or even her street style, Nora's fashion sense is one that we're on the lookout for.

A true fan of athleisure, she can't get enough tracksuits and has shown us how to sport one on almost every occasion. Take a look!

Making a strong case for airport dressing, Nora picked out a bright red Adidas originals tracksuit with white stripes running through the pants and zip-up jacket. A white sports bra and white pointed-toe boots, dark aviator sunglasses and her long locks styled into glossy waves, completed her look.

When running errands too, Nora doesn't take a break from her tracksuits. She includes it in her day while heading out. We love this pastel peach number she sported while out and about, styled with a white tank top, aviator sunnies and gold hoops. With her hair pulled up, her look meant business!

Athleisure as a trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Nora knows this all too well and picked out a black tracksuit to wear to a meeting at a cafe! While her outfit proved she can dress down, with her hair and makeup done, she looked flawless!

When it comes to glamming up for an event, Nora leaves no stone unturned. But she loves tracksuits so much that they were the Garmi dancer's go-to at events as well! This silky white track pant paired with a cropped zipper top was as hot as an outfit could be. Taking things up a notch, she further styled this with a pair of pointed-toe red boots!

When she actually has to go to the gym too, Nora is seen in a tracksuit. Keeping it subtle yet comfortable, we love this cosy grey number that she bundled up in after a workout session. Gym shoes and her go-to aviator sunglasses complete her look as usual.

A social butterfly, Nora ensures she picks her go-to outfit even when she's off to catch up with friends. We love how she kept it casual in a pair of black track pants, her go-to white sports bra and a baby pink satin zip-up jacket. She styled her hair differently into two braids and white sneakers.

