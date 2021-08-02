Nora Fatehi channels her inner desi princess in an Anjul Bhandari anarkali and juttis: Yay or Nay?

Every time Nora Fatehi steps out, she makes our hearts skip a beat. The actress and dancing star who can pull off every move no matter how complicated has picked up the art of looking chic, flaunting her curves and accessorising her outfits well with the best designer handbags.

Yesterday, the Dilbar dancer stepped out in an unusual look. She stepped away from her favourite bodycon dresses and instead took the traditional route in a blush pink anarkali set by designer Anjul Bhandari. Nora's rose-tinted anarkali bore a large flare and she even twirled around in it while posing for the paparazzi! She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani who added juttis from Fizzy Goblet and a simple silver oxidised ring to complete this desi look.

Nora's glam was every bit subtle with dewy rose-tinted cheeks, full neutral-tone lips, filled-in brows, pink eyeshadow and her hair styled into loose waves.

Today, the Street Dancer 3D star was back to her glam self. She rocked a gold embellished full sleeve bodycon dress which bore a high neck and a sheer net neckline. Looking absolutely regal in the outfit, Nora styled this with strappy stilettos and stacked up gold rings.

Her makeup for the day was all about the subtle glam so that it didn't take away from the dress. A flawless base, rosy cheeks, contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes and neutral-toned matte lips ensured she looked drop-dead-gorgeous. Nora's hair was styled to one side into loose, barrel waves that framed her face well.

We love both of Nora's looks and she proved that there's nothing she can't pull off!

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

