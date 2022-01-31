Nora Fatehi is a cosy fashion star in a fleece jacket & her Dior handbag looks like a cute catch: Yay or Nay?

Without a doubt, let's say the sky's the limit that's made a separate wardrobe for our winter outfits. The fatigue it brings with it is maybe for real, but the only way to move forward with every day is cocooning ourselves with outfits that bring the heat we know we need. No jacket can ever feel off-limit until spring kicks in in full mode. What we have today for you is an inspiration served from a diva who's currently vacationing by the beach in her trendy getups.

Her versatile approach to dressing is the one to applaud and something we'd love to add is that she's turning up the temps currently and keeping us on our toes as we track her fashion game so closely. So, are you ready to hit up something new? The Canadian queen, Nora Fatehi was styled by her friend Ramla who picked out a white long fleece jacket that looks ideal to breeze around with. The full-sleeved outfit was thrown over a body-hugging brown top that entailed a crew neck. It sat tight and neat inside her high-waist blue jeans that cropped right above her ankles.

Don't forget to fold her denim's hem a layer up as it can bring a right dash of coolness into your OOTD. Accessories never fail to be key in the Kusu Kusu dancer's fashion parade and this one was as bomb as it could get. She brought her latest favourite, a mini Lady Dior pink handbag made with lambskin that featured cannage stitching all over it and bore gold hand charms that looked wholesome to the eyes. The Rs. 3,18,352.65 arm candy looked better with gold hoop earrings and pink sneakers that bore oblique motifs as it spelled the iconic letters of the same Paris-based luxury brand.

The diva's side-parted tresses fell easy as it was left untied and makeup in a typical Nora style looked spot-on glamorous with her cheeks all pink, eyeliner that compliments, and lips painted pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore same outfits and slayed like pros