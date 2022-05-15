Nora Fatehi in David Koma's coordinated crop top and midi skirt set nails a very summery look; Yay or Nay?

Killing it in her 30s, the Garmi dancer goes all cool this summer by going all out with this outfit pick. Nora continues to break fashion cliches. The diva donning Koma puts you in a fashion coma, indeed! Christmas comes early this year, it’s nothing short of a spectacle to see this sizzling diva go green in absolute chic colour-blocking style.

Designed by David Korma, the white layered wool crepe gives this outfit contrast and reminds one of the merry season. The diva's full-sleeved top with cut-out detail and midi skirt which bore a zip through the front and the choice of colour makes it an interesting ensemble for brunch. The attire highlights the dancing diva’s structure as she often breaks a leg all cool on the sets of Dance Deewana Juniors.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the crop top, with a midi-skirt sure shot is a display of elegant fashion and sends the heads reeling. While the pop green grabs one’s attention, the front thigh-high slit as seen on her skirt with white outlines makes this a great choice for an evening at the club too.

Nora kept her makeup minimal, the subtle green and pink matte eye shadow by Reshma Merchant brings in a sort of elegant freshness. One could say this is summer-themed, a highly unlikely one could set the tone and trend for a fruit-themed makeup.

More often than not, curtains tend to match with the carpet, and so the choice of white stilettos go undoubtedly well with her outfit. The coordinated outfit costs approximately Rs 32, 837. Always in trend with her simple yet classy style, the Kusu Kusu dancer accentuates this overall look with gold hoop earrings by Kushal's Fashion Jewelry.

