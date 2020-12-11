Nora Fatehi & Deepika Padukone's LATEST Louis Vuitton bag costs Rs 2.6 lakh and is on our Christmas wishlist

Both the divas stepped out recently with their trusted tote bags by their side. Take a look at their fabulous new pick!

When it comes to picking out the latest handbag or sunglasses, celebrities are first in line to sport it. Seems like Bollywood has found a new thing to obsess over - the Louis Vuitton handbag!

Nora Fatehi stepped out in the city today looking chic as always. She flaunted her toned figure in a pair of blue skinny mid-rise jeans that were rolled up from the bottom. She styled this with a pristine white turtleneck crop top that gave us a peek at her toned abs. A Gucci belt secured her jeans and pulled her look together. She further styled this with neutral-tone pumps and a matching tan Louis Vuitton handbag that we can't take our eyes off!

The Monogram Carryall Louis Vuitton bag is priced at USD 3,505.70 which converts to roughly Rs 2,59,658 INR!

Nora isn't the first to sport this though! who has been shooting for her upcoming film in Alibaug was spotted at Gateway of India carrying the same bag in black. DP styled it with a black tank top, blue flared jeans and white sneakers, keeping her look casual.

That's not all, South star Pooja Hegde too, was spotted carrying the same bag! The gorgeous actress kept her look casual in a floral top paired with blue jeans and simple black flats. Sunglasses and the Louis Vuitton handbag that grabbed eyeballs, completed her look.

We can't get enough of the bag and can't wait to see who sports it next! Which diva's version do you like better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

