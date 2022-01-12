Nora Fatehi defines elegance and class in a midi dress from Apujan; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took our Instagram feeds by storm yet again as she was seen flaunting her body in a peach midi dress that made for a glamorous daytime winter wear.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, she undoubtedly looks the best in body hugging outfits.

She managed to set our hearts on fire with her Instagram post. She posed in a peach and white midi dress from the shelves of the London based designer label, Apujan that fit her like a glove. The midi dress gave major winter fashion goals and set Nora apart in a crowd like always.The full-sleeved dress featured a high-neck qipao collar to keep the neck warm, making it perfect for those pleasant days. The dress featured a jacquard knit bodice, adorned in minimalistic white abstract prints. The matching sleeves bore a thick white stripe on the side. The dress further descended into a straight fit silhouette bearing the same thick white stripes on the skirt and the hemline. It was cinched at the waist with a white front-tie belt.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Kusu-Kusu girl sealed the attire with a mini white handbag and white pointed-toe stilettos. For her accessories, she opted for floral studs decked with a pearl in the middle and silver fingerings.

Nora kept her makeup simple with a dewy base, filled in brows, mascara laden lashes, a peach eyeshadow, a light winged eyeliner and a natural pink lipstick. She left her voluminous tresses open in a side parting.

Did you like Nora’s classy midi dress? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

