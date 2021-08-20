Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani to Tara Sutaria: B town's millennials who can't get enough of EXPENSIVE Chanel bags

Expensive arm candy has always had a safe space in every fashionista's wardrobe. Raid a celebrity's closet and you are sure to find multiple brands of luxury handbags that they've invested in and will continue to use years later. French Luxury Fashion house Chanel is a popular choice among celebs and doesn't require much thinking to invest in.

Popular leading ladies who have been around for long like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jonas, , and more have their fair share of Chanel bags that they've invested in over the years. However, the star kids and millennial actors of the industry also often fall back on the trusted luxury label's bags to upgrade their look without much effort.

Nora Fatehi

The 29-year-old can't get enough of her luxury handbags. From Louis Vuitton to Gucci to Chanel, she owns it all. We love this classic black sling bag from the French Fashion house that she styled with a head-to-toe Dior outfit to complete her expensive look. A pair of black pumps completed this chic look.



The Malang starlet who is known for her tomboy sense of style loves fuss-free sling bags. She picked out a white quilted Chanel number to embark on her travels and keep her essentials safe while also looking chic!

Janhvi Kapoor

Getting her sense of style from her mother, the late , we aren't surprised at what a fashionista Janhvi has turned into. The Dhadak actress loves her luxury handbags and carries them with her everywhere, from the gym to the airport. Case in point, this black quilted Chanel number that was by her side as she exited the gym truly upgraded her look.

Kiara Advani

If there's one lady who's at the top of the Bollywood charts right now, it has to be the Shershaah starlet. She loves her expensive handbags and has one in almost every brand. For her birthday back in 2019, the actress indulged in an expensive Chanel crossbody bag with gold embellishments to give her all-white look a hint of bling.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan starlet looked ultra-chic in a pair of grey skinny jeans and a black crop top as she stepped out in the city. Chunky sneakers and a black quilted Chanel sling bag, paired with oversize dark sunglasses topped off the millennial star's fuss-free look.



Undoubtedly one of the most stylish of the lot, it seems like Alia Bhatt rarely puts in any effort into her outfits. She manages to pull off everything she sports seamlessly - case in point, this striped coordinated set. The denim jacket and pants set isn't the easiest outfit to pull off but Bhatt does full justice to it and even styled it with a baby pink luxurious Chanel tote bag to upgrade her look.

Which diva's Chanel handbag is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

