Nora Fatehi is a divine diva in THIS Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla cut out ensemble: Yay or Nay?

Somebody who loves going bold always and manages to get it right is easy to guess, it's Nora Fatehi. You may live in a pantheon world, but to strive hard to make a mark for yourself and shine time and again, is a life lesson we need to take from the Canadian diva. Known not just for her striking style but her dance performances have made waves and her latest work for Kusu Kusu song is currently the talk of the town.

The 29-year-old doesn’t spare a day without leaving the internet on fire and is back looking and dancing like a hot shot in the Satyameva Jayate 2 movie song. Maneka Harisinghani has been helping Nora power up her style portfolio often and this custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble is another incredible proof. This cut-out sparkly ensemble was beautifully hand-embroidered. It featured a plunging neckline bustier blouse that bore crystals and pearls and had an organza fabric and arm bands attached to it. To add to the drama, a bunch of strips was doused in shimmery sequins were attached to her arms.

Looking extremely fly, it also entailed a Basque skirt which came with tassels made with beads, crystals, and mini pearls. The set of strips attached in shades of gold and silver, and organza fabric gave it more of an attention-grabbing aesthetic. This naturally allowed her toned legs to be flaunted which is usually done by creating a slit in the outfit. This interestingly had a neck accessory attached to the ensemble, pearl earrings, and pointed-toe pumps all of which matched her outfit spectacularly.

Extra marks can be given in abundance to Namrata Soni for helping wrap up this glam look with spellbinding makeup and a hairdo. A feline flick, mascara-enhanced eyelashes, peach lipstick, and dewy skin, and with side-swept curls, she was a breathtaking beauty.

