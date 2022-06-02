Nora Fatehi in a Dolce & Gabbana tea-length dress and a belt shows how to take a glam rosy ride; Yay or Nay?

How many floral dresses are enough in summer? If you prefer the pretty fashion route, the limit is unknown and this very piece of information should come to you as no news. You've seen it before, you'll see it now, and until death do us apart with fashion. As to give you a 10 on 10 is its typical appeal, this dress can give you a lewk you've dreamed of. Some black, some colours, if it's glam enough for Nora Fatehi, you'll love it max.

She's a stunner and we know it. What we would ideally take to a brunch or a date, the Garmi dancer made it her travel pick. Well, it's all in the style and details. Dresses in all of their all-time versatile selves prove there's no constricted time to make an edgy statement. So, what's it like to add another to your closet?

If you're familiar with the 30-year-old's style, you'd say her wardrobe is heavy with bodycon dresses and co-ord sets, but on days when Nora takes that little step ahead to play with fashion, we can't wait to find out what's in store for us. Spotted at the airport, the fashion girl wore a Dolce & Gabbana tea-length dress with rose prints in full bloom that looked lovely.

Her dress made with silk-georgette had a high neck, sheer balloon sleeves, and a tie-up detail. As black-dominated here, she chose it as the main hue to infuse stand-out accessories like a broad belt from the same Italian luxury fashion house which had DG its iconic symbols written in gold, the Lady Dior quilted bag, sunnies, earrings, and black pointed-toe pumps. Nora rounded off her look with a side part hairdo and pink lipstick.

