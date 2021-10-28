Nora Fatehi dons a chic crop top & mom jeans along with a Louis Vuitton handbag at the airport; Yay or Nay?

To steal away your mid-week blues, Nora Fatehi is here to light up your Thursday. Yes, but not with her sultry dance moves this time but with her chic sense of style. Nora has always been on every fashion enthusiast's radar as she continues to grace us with her glamorous gowns to her elegant ethnic avatars. The Dilbar star has come a long way since her initial days in the industry as she continues to make headlines with her OTT looks.

Today the shutterbugs caught the diva at the Mumbai airport. Though this look wasn't glamourous or a spectacle, she put up a decent show for the paps. Dressed to the nines, Nora knows paps will follow her everywhere she goes. Even though she always looks well put together, it is obvious she doesn't try too hard to make a statement. This time around, she wore a beige halter neck detail with three keyhole cutouts at the neckline which was highlighted in brown. She paired the top with a pair of blue mom jeans that were put in place with a black Gucci belt. A pair of white kicks rounded off her look.

Accessorising with her favourite Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple brown handbag, she kept her natural waves open in a side-parted manner. Filled-in brows, eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and glowing skin made her look radiant. Nora as always, waved at the paps and her fans while still keeping her mask intact.

We think this made for a fresh airport look. What about you? Tell us in the comments.

