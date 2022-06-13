Nora Fatehi is a fabulous Fendace girl in a baroque print tea-length dress; Yay or Nay?

Not ready for the arrival of monsoon yet? We're on the same page. Summer looks so fabulous on us, isn't it? From dresses to mini skirts and shorts, our browsing time also referred to as shopping therapy is wholly dedicated to finding something cute or sexy. Looks like we don't need to follow the ritual today, a hot update has come our way and we’re unable to move our eyes. Where there is a Nora Fatehi, you know what's upon us. Need we say a word more?

The 30-year-old was made to stop and pose outside a shoot location by the paparazzi this morning. It is time to face the fact that come rain or the brightest sunshine, a black ensemble will stay on our sartorial radar. Nora donned the newest and the coolest drop, a tea-length 'Fendace' dress. The very luxury and glorious collaboration between Versace and Fendi was made available to the public from Thursday, May 12 onwards.

The Garmi dancer rocked an attire with a body-hugging silhouette. Designed with crystal embellishments, it brought a melange of black and yellow riveting patterns which combined to create a spread of the signature Versace baroque print and Fendi's logo. The one-shoulder cum strapped sleeveless attire also consisted of Fendace hardware which had a greca border, medusa head, and FF motif.

Nora's Rs. 1,362,000 dress featured a slit at the back, there's always that definition of edgy in all of her outfits. We saw the uniform code of Fendace being carried to seal off her day's look as her Rs. 123,700 pointed-toe pumps were picked from Fendi by Versace capsule collection. We also saw gold glam with hoop earrings, necklace, chain-link bracelets, and a handcuff accessory. The diva's hair was tied into a high ponytail with tendrils left. Her matte makeup included a pink pout, black eyeliner, and cheeks prettied up with heaps of blush.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Deepak on her styling journey with Shraddha Kapoor, sustainable fashion moments and more