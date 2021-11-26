Nora Fatehi in a floral printed kurta set is the kind of sunshine our desi style needs: Yay or Nay?

You'd pull yourselves out from wearing anything you'd call as too old but the one that stays wear all-season long is the kurta that speaks of elegance in its simplest form. Having catapulted as a safe bet at all times just like how celebs complete their street and airport-style including post-gym looks with kurtas, these continue to stay magical. For the sucker of dressing down, here's something to pick out.

Looks like Nora Fatehi has our back for it's almost every day we come across an outfit inspiration, you'll love all that you see. It was just two days ago she gave us a reason to go blue in Hervé Léger’s co-ordinated skirt set and here she is in yellow showing us how to light up our day’s style game.

The Kusu Kusu dancer opted for a yellow kurta that featured three-quarter sleeves and floral print patterns dispersed in shades of pink, white, green, and pastel blue. The midi-length kurta entailed a tie-up detail that held the mini V-neck cut together. It had pastel green tassels attached to it at the end of the knotted aesthetic. Nora teamed this with matching straight-fit pants. This investment-worthy piece was complemented with a single neck chain that bore a blue pendant, single stud earrings and white juttis with embroidery that sealed off her OOTD.

Here’s the sartorial takeaway from this look: even a no OTT look can look gorgeous when you pick the right outfit and colour. Nora went with her signature makeup and hairdo, side-parted untied tresses, matte skin, eyes enhanced with eyeliner, defined eyebrows, and a pout all pink. Like how easy it is to re-create this look?

