Nora Fatehi fuses Victorian vibes with modern aesthetics in an icy blue leather dress; Yay or Nay

Nora Fatehi has stolen our hearts with her incredible on-screen performances and sassy dance moves. The talented actress has got the style of a true diva and she surely knows to own the look in such a way that makes us feel no one else can match her level of glam. Being a fan of bodycon dresses, she has spotted one in almost all colours and styles. Boasting her envious figure, The Bhuj: The Pride of India actress recently shared glamorous pictures from her photoshoot proving her undying love for form-fitting silhouettes and ultra-glam looks that we never get tired of.

She wore an ice blue mini dress from Rotate Birger Christensen that’s worth Rs. 23000 for her recent photoshoot and made our hearts pace faster. Her faux-leather number was indeed a vision to behold with its Victorian-inspired leg of mutton sleeves, high neck and button details. Nora teamed the form-fitting mini dress with black socks and white heels that gave her smoking hot look a luxe finish.The corydalis blue bore a classy sheen and modern aesthetics that Nora carried with all the elegance and grace.

She elevated her stunning look with her glam game on point as she picked bold red lips and wore brown smokey eye makeup. The diva added a dash of a contemporary feel to her look by styling her hair in a messy ponytail with few strands out that framed her face. Well-defined eyebrows, sharp contour, and a hint of blush completed her look. Her statement-making extra-large hoop earrings from Pipa Bella made sure no other accessories were required and it balanced her turtleneck and exaggerated puffy sleeves well. Nora looked fabulous in her body-hugging leather mini dress and we totally loved it.

