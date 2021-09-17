Nora Fatehi gives us boss babe vibes in a formal pastel green blazer skirt set from Onarin: Yay or Nay?

Blazer and skirt sets are quite trendy in Bollywood. Styled differently for various occasions like movie promotions, shoots, parties or day out, the blazer skirt set looks chic and all things fab. They bring out a classy formal vibe elevating the attire.

Recently Nora Fatehi was also seen adding to this whole trend. Nora has become a style sensation with her fashion style. Even her everyday casual look is as chic as her party looks. Since her debut in the movie Bhuj, Nora has conquered the Bollywood industry.

Nora took her airport style to another level as she wore a blazer and skirt set. The dancer cum actress proved that comfort can be stylish as well. The Dilbar actress donned a blazer and skirt set in a mixed shade of olive and pastel green. A corset white top from Zara was paired with the co-ord set from Onarin. The full-sleeved blazer featured a slit on the arms at the ends.

Nora slayed the airport in her power suit attire. Matching to her top Nora opted for white block-heeled mules from Ego and a beige pink Hermes bag. Her side-parted wavy hair and brown sunglasses added extra swag to her look. She kept it minimal with the jewellery as she chose a pair of studs.

Her whole outfit was very well put. Nora changed the airport-style from being comfortable to being chic and stylish.

Looks like she could crack a business meeting right now. What do you think about it?

Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Skincare: Beauty secrets by celebrities for their radiant looking skin