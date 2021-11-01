Nora Fatehi gleams like a shining star in Toni Matcevski's metallic silver gown; Yay or Nay?

With Diwali just a few days, we know you obviously can't keep your calm. We are just as excited as you but if you are still stuck working in front of the laptop and that too, on a boring Monday, don't feel disheartened cause we have something for you that will lighten your mood. And if you are still hungover from last night's Halloween party, take a look at Nora Fatehi's sparkly avatar that will take the pain away from your gloomy Monday.

Apart from being an incredible and talented dancer, we know Nora as being a classy style diva who is surely a chameleon when it comes to changing from western outfits to desi ensembles. This dancing queen has given us some drool-worthy looks to crush upon and today was no different. Nora was in no mood to rest and decided to turn up the heat in Tony Maticevski's floor-length gown. The silver metallic silhouette hugged her hourglass figure flawlessly. The dress featured full sleeves, a high neckline, with cut-outs around the waist and torso along with some ruched details. The metallic shine looked fabulous on her.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora wore only diamond danglers from Mozaati to complement the outfit. With her hair parted sideways in a poker straight manner, her eyes gleamed with a shimmery eyeshadow. Filled-in brows, mascara laden eyelashes, loads of highlighter and nude lips completed her glam look of the day.

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

