Nora Fatehi goes sporty and everything chic in a black tank top & grey joggers: Yay or Nay?

For those in the know, summer has brought with it a return of sleeveless ensembles and breezy fabrics. Who would want to look like a stuffed teddy, anyway? When you're a fashion girl, what's interesting is that you're super interested in testing every outfit under the sky. Our style preference has really not grown out of the 'no-more-comfort' kind of a phase, and hence to have anything that feels light and chic sounds the best. Isn't it?

Nora Fatehi was spotted today but not in her regular judge avatar that has her in pretty tulle and bodycon dresses often, rather she was seen in her off-duty mode. The Kusu Kusu dancer picked out a black tank top that held to her bodice super tight sat as a deep neckline. She looked her usual super hot self as she paired this with high-waisted grey joggers that featured an elastic waistband with drawstring detail and it also had colourful prints placed at the side. Her day out's sporty cool look was sealed off with shoes that came in hues of purple, yellow and black.

Bags are key for this diva who owns a massive collection of everything luxe. The quilted pink Dior stays fresh in our minds and this mini black Prada handbag looks truly suits our taste. Nora left her tresses brushed into waves with a side-partition and her gold hoop earrings found their way to make themselves be seen. Pretty behaviour continued with her matte skin that had pink lipstick and blush.

