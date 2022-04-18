Nora Fatehi is a gorgeous heart-stealer in a black strapless gown by Marchesa: Yay or Nay?

Just when we thought black ensembles would no longer stay around us, here's what we call a classic blessing. The good glam days have returned and we only have fabulous black outfits to thank for it. Does the thought of going to a cocktail party instantly remind you of gowns? We'll break it to you already, here's an inspiration that showcases an elegant dress with a super modern feel.

Achieve the unfailing ease of getting glam right with this black gown. Maneka Harisinghani put Nora Fatehi in a stellar creation by Marchesa for a dance show wherein she sits as a judge. As mind-blowing as attire can get, the Kusu Kusu actor looked downright like a doll in a strapless mermaid gown. The textured number was designed with sequins and applique details that brought pretty roses to light. It further opened into a flare from a little above the knee and it flumped into a sheer train. We love how the gown stuck to her body tight until the flare came into the scene.

The neckline of the 30-year-old's ensemble had a phenomenal ruffled detail which accentuated the neckline and the same was also seen on the train. It had a mix of ruffles and tulle which added an edgy cute finish and further sealed off with an asymmetric hem. She chose to go monotone as she opted for pointed-toe pumps but her jewellery chose a mix of green and silver with The House of Rose drop earrings. For her makeup, she stuck with a glittery note for the eyelids which also had black eyeliner. Her lips had it all pink and her hair was brushed in a side-parted style.

Is this gown a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

