Nora Fatehi has embraced the Indian culture with utmost grace and we have proof

Nora Fatehi has proved that she is just as Indian as every other Bollywood actress by dressing up in graceful Indian outfits with a modern twist.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. The Canadian dancer/actress has faced a really hard time fitting in the Indian film industry but she has managed to prove that she can be just as Indian as the other Bollywood divas with her Indian outfits. So let’s take a look at some of Nora’s Indian outfits that helped her make an impeccable impact.

Nora Fatehi managed to spell elegance from tip to toe in this kaftan inspired outfit by Sophia Benyahia Kaftan. She was seen donning a kaftan dress in a subtle peach shade with an edge of contemporary to it. The outfit featured an alluring front slit and a train that was decked in golden intricate embroidery. The floor-sweeping outfit left us in complete awe of her elegance and grace. She completed the look with simple statement earrings and embellished gold pumps.

Take cues from Nora Fatehi on how to make printed sarees look sultry and graceful at the same time. She was seen draped in a statement saree right from the shelves of the designer JJ Valaya. The organza royal blue silk saree was adorned in floral print all over with gota work at the border. The Bharat actress added an edgy touch to the saree with a tan belt. She accessorised the look with a chunky neckpiece, oxidised bangles and dainty rings.

If you are looking for the perfect bridesmaid outfit, then Nora Fatehi’s bronze lehenga is definitely something you should consider. Nora looked like a royal princess in a heavily embellished lehenga by Neeta Lulla. The lehenga featured heavy mirror work all over and was paired with a 3/4th sleeved, high neck blouse. The Street Dancer 3D actress teamed the look with diamond earrings, a heavy choker necklace and diamond rings.

Count on Nora Fatehi on how to sport white in Indian wear. She looked like a Greek Goddess in a pristine white lehenga that was just the perfect amalgamation between traditional and contemporary. The Indo-Western outfit featured an embellished white crop top paired with an A-line lehenga. The blouse was decked with fur on the end and so was the lehenga. Nora let her outfit take the centre stage by ditching heavy accessories and simply pairing the ensemble with delicate diamond studs.

Nora gave us major Eid fashion goals with her lemon green salwar suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The full-sleeved salwar suit comprised an embellished slit kurta paired with palazzos. The kurta was decked in heavy foil motifs and featured a collared neckline. The greenery of the outfit soothed our eyes and made her look like an ethereal Goddess. The dancer turned actress kept it minimal by opting for only delicate earrings and silver sandals.

Nora Fatehi looked right out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The pre-pleated saree featured a Resham embroidered blouse that added an oomph factor to the attire. Nora kept it simple by accessorising the outfit with statement pearl earrings. This modish saree is a must-have for a cocktail or a reception party.

