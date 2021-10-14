Nora Fatehi in Karl Kani's varsity mesh tee and shorts showed a cool girl's favourite OOTD; Yay or Nay?

Ready for morning walks, gym, or dance sessions again? Not having to do your regular thing outdoors may have been tough last year, but now it seems to be a little unbridled enough for you to get back into that healthy and fit life. Here's what caught our eyes yesterday and looks good to be spoken about. Nora Fatehi's blue sporty look is C for cool.

To whoever assumed the dancer and fashionista had mastered styling body-hugging outfits above anything else, here’s another cute colour to own. The blue we all need even though it doesn’t look fall-friendly. Can’t afford to comprise on putting the chic in us forward. She picked out an icy blue co-ordinated set that featured Karl Kani’s varsity mesh tee with the brand’s second name printed on it in baby pink and outlined in black. It had a round neckline that was made with a ribbed fabric and the same were attached to both sleeves. Nora teamed it with blue running shorts that entailed a waistband. She left her tee partially tucked in and rounded out her with silver hoop earrings and shoes.

Nora also found the Palm Springs backpack worth Rs. 1.20 lakh from Louis Vuitton to be comforting and a modish match for her outfit. Her lips and eyes painted peach, eyebrows groomed, mascara-laden eyelashes and a high-ponytail completed her look trouble-free.

