Nora Fatehi keeps it chic and sexy in skinny jeans and a black tank top: Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi has become unstoppable now. Despite all her struggles, this Moroccan beauty has won many hearts across the country with her astounding moves. The self-taught dancer is also foraying her way into the movies with acting as she made her acting debut with Bhuj alongside A-listers such as , Sanjay Dutt and . The Dilbar star has crafted a niche for herself in the fashion industry with her experimental and sensuous outfits.

It comes as no surprise how swiftly and smoothly Nora changes into different outfits. From going desi head to toe to killing it in ultra-modern western clothes, she is a bona fide chameleon. Just yesterday, she shared a picture of herself clad in an ivory Anarkali by Rohit Bal. Then again she was snapped in a completely different ensemble. She was snapped in a fitted black tank top and skinny mid-rise jeans that was supported with her favourite and sleek black Gucci belt. Although it was a casual look, it flaunted her curves nonetheless. We must agree there is never a dull moment with her.

Nora accessorised with gold hoop earrings and teamed her outfit with a pair of animal printed slip-on heels. She chose subtle makeup and by now we know his gorgeous dancer's love for hefty amounts of mascara. Properly filled-in brows, blushed cheeks and a pink shade for her lips completed this bold look. She carried a brown sling bag that complimented the outfit. She was all smiles and also obliged for photos.

What do you think of her casual and bold look? Let us know in the comments.

