Nora Fatehi leaves the temperatures soaring as she picks out a tasselled metallic mini dress; Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi is definitely upping her fashion game and her dance outfit for Filmfare awards is definitely a treat. Check it out

Over the last few months, we have seen Nora Fatehi stepping up her fashion game and we’d like to applaud her for that. Right from casual outfits to going all out in stunning gold gowns, she is able to pull off any and everything with oomph and there’s definitely no denying that! Adding another feather on her cap, she picked out a gorgeous metallic number for her dance performance and it’s definitely going to leave you gasping for air.

Joining international pop sensations, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears, the actress picked out a jaw-dropping number by popular designer, Giannina Azar for her dance performance. Known for her amazing moves, Nora left the world gasping for air with her metallic outfit. Featuring tassels all over, the mini-dress showed off her long toned legs and we can only wonder what went down on the dance floor.

The outfit is definitely a treat in its own but the Saki Saki actress took it to the next level with her impeccable styling. She let the outfit do all the talking and kept her makeup game a glamorous one. With a bronzed glow backed by a lot of highlighter, the actress accentuated her natural features. Adding to it, she let her hair down in voluminous messy waves that added more to the vibe, I mean look at that!

