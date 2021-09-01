Nora Fatehi looks all fierce in this power suit by John Paul Ataker: Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi, well-known for her dance and as an actress, is also famous for her killer hot looks. Well, we have all seen her brilliant dance performances, and now she is taking our breaths away with her charm. She is seen posting pictures on her Instagram, making us go 'WOW'.

We have seen the Dilbar actress kill with her moves but now, she is killing it with her style. Whether be it a Western outfit or Indian attire, she is bang on. And honestly, she is more awe-inspiring in Indian wear- lehengas and sarees. Her dress, shoes, accessories, makeup, and hair, everything is on-point, always.

Today, she posted a picture on her Instagram, which made us go 'Damn'. Nora wore a black coloured pantsuit from the popular designer John Paul Ataker. Her fierce bold looks gave us total 'Boss Lady Vibes'. Looks like she is all set to conquer the world.

The black off-shoulder peplum top is designed like a double-breasted blazer to give that overall look. Paired with sleek well-fitted pants, it gives a formal bossy feel to the outfit. To make her outfit chicer and to add a touch of spice, she wore leopard print Christian Louboutin heels.

To keep the integrity of the whole look, she chose to go with minimal jewelry. Just some rings, a golden statement choker neckpiece, and small golden hoops from Instagram stores- Ineze, Fasaana Jewels, and House of Midas. She completed her look with vintage curls and nude makeup.

Nora completely pulled off the whole vibe and gave us goosebumps. What do you think? Do tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashions.

ALSO READ: Is Yellow, Pantone colour of 2021, the new colour of Bollywood?