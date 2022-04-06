Nora Fatehi looks fit and fab in a white crop top & pink coordinated tracksuit by Adidas: Yay or Nay?

The fashion circuit is riding through the comfy cool route and nothing can bring the best style forward as athleisure wear can. It's so sporty and allows permanent access to all things cool and easy. With so many trends that have made a comeback, expect this to stay on top of every fashionista's mind. Need another reference that will fuel up your sartorial game as you head to the gym, shopping, and beyond?

When you're a true-blue fashion girl, there's nothing that looks out of your league. It's a statement we repeat every single time we think of Nora Fatehi. The 30-year-old can just so gorgeously take every outfit in her hands and place it under her belt effortlessly. Such is her flair for fashion and today was just as good. Spotted in the city in a sun-kissed avatar, she wore a pastel pink coordinated tracksuit from Adidas. The zipper jacket with ribbed cuffs and the brand's 3-iconic stripes in white was kept open, unzipped. A white crop top was quite the highlight too as it brought the season's favourite trend, the crop top. This white number with a close-neck had her midriff stay bare.

The Dance Meri Rani girl rocked these two with track pants that bore an elastic waistband and the same triple striped detail. She kept it partially unbuttoned to make for a side slit. Nora's OOTD was well done with sports shoes, a white hobo bag, and simple mini gold hoop earrings. Her hair was brushed into a side partition and she went with her signature matte makeup in shades of pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

