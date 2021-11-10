Nora Fatehi looks lovely in a green kurta but we have our eyes on her EXPENSIVE Hermès handbag: Yay or Nay?

Bored at home? Stressed with work? Well, drive away your mid-week blues with Nora Fatehi who is pure desi goals in her recent pictures. Nora has already cemented her ground in this industry with her impeccable moves and astonishing fashion choices. It's already hard to keep up with her fascinating western choices but when we stumble upon her in traditional wear, we find ourselves drooling over her because of the sheer elegance she exudes. And Nora can switch avatars with that much ease.

Although Nora is often spotted in casuals and athleisure for her off-duty looks, she often opts for desi suits and there's no ounce of doubt that she looks lovely on them. And today was no different. The paparazzi caught the Bhuj actress in a soothing pistachio green kurta set. She wore a long kurta with matching palazzo pants. Her three-quarter sleeved kurta featured floral designs on the neckline that extended to her waist in yellow, pink and white. The handloom piece also had two neck strings while the dancer paired her outfit with embellished ivory juttis.

What caught our eyes was her cute Hermès Mini Kelly lemon yellow handbag that had a top handle and a shoulder strap as well. And with a little research, we found that the pre-owned version of this bag is priced at Rs. 43,67,847. So the price of the newer versions will definitely be higher. Keeping her makeup simple with pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, sleek liner with a pair of falsies and a pink pout she looked radiant.

What do you think of Nora's desi look? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shows how to be the queen of parties in a black velvet dress and sports shoes: Yay or Nay?