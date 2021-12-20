Nora Fatehi looks red carpet ready in a fiery red strapless gown; YAY or NAY?

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is known to wear clothing that helps her flaunt her toned body. She took the media and her fans by storm yet again as she was set our social media feeds on fire in a fiery red strapless gown.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has won the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off.

She made our hearts flutter yet again as she posted pictures of herself in a romantic red gown. She served elegance and boss lady vibes in the eye-catching dress. The red gown called the Deja Sunset Dress was from the shelves of the international clothing label Tarik Ediz and is worth Rs.88,588. The ensemble featured a draped effect all over, a corseted bodice, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-sculpting silhouette that accentuated her hourglass frame. The backless attire also bore a floor-sweeping that lent a modern and bold touch to her look.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Nora teamed ​​the chic number with accessories from Christian Louboutin. The Dilbar girl wore gold pointed pumps adorned with embellishments, dainty drop earrings, rings, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace.

Side parted slicked-back tresses hanging from the shoulders, nude lip shade, matching eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-clad lashes, and sharp contour rounded off Nora's glam picks with the ensemble.

Did you like Nora’s strapless red gown? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

