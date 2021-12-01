Nora Fatehi looks too modish in everything black & her Louis Vuitton tote bag is simply WOW: Yay or Nay?

It's finally December, the cosiest month of the year. And, you know all that glitters shouldn't be the only thing to have your vote. Guess who's back? Leather is going big and this precious fabric is something you should totally favour now. It holds a high-end history of chicness and warmth, how could you not have yourself wrapped in it if you haven't yet?

Late to the leather party? Here's a diva the world adores for her exemplary dance moves that race everybody’s hearts, style, and a smile so impeccable. Nora Fatehi has been catching many flights lately mostly in kurta suits and leaving us spellbound one look after the other. Leather is always iconic and we probably needed just another reason to call it simply awesome. Hence, we are giving credit to the star who aced her latest airport look. To spruce up jet-set style, opt for a monotone look the same as the coolest fashionista.

The Kusu Kusu dancer picked out a turtleneck top and chose to cosy it up with a leather zipper jacket that featured a wrap-style band placed closest to the cuffs. These two were teamed with high-waist black shorts that came with an in-built belt. If you’ve been keeping a tab on Nora’s style, you’d know she’s a massive fan of bags. That’s key to every look, recently she made waves with her Prada pink bed adorned with crystals. And, here’s another Louis Vuitton bag to be added to her ‘IT’ bag list. This square-shaped black On My Side MM tote is made from calf leather and entails monogram tufting. The Rs. 2,63,475.20 bag definitely has room for all your essentials.

Nora’s added more eye-arresting accessories like multi-layered gold neck chains, mini hoop earrings, black cat-eye-shaped sunnies, and T-strap heels. She had her hair brushed flat at the front and clipped at the back and her signature pink lipstick was on.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

