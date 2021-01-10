Nora Fatehi LOVES her expensive handbags: 6 Times she made luxury arm candy part of her street style looks

The Bollywood star sports a new handbag almost every time she steps out and they're all on our wishlist! Take a look at our favourites.

Nora Fatehi makes jaws drop and eyes pop every time she steps out. The diva who is primarily known for her dance moves has managed to make a space for herself in the industry. She also has an excellent sense of fashion and style and can't get enough of luxury pieces. Here are all the luxury handbags that Nora has, that we have added to our wishlists!

Looking chic in an off-shoulder top and camel toned pants, Nora accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau Bag that costs a steep price of 4,200 USD on the site which converts roughly into Rs 3,08,189.28!

She also sported the latest Monogram Carryall Louis Vuitton bag, that is every celebrity's current obsession! Nora picked out a nude colour of the bag that is priced at USD 3,505.70 which converts to roughly Rs 2,59,658 INR!

Taking a break from LV, which seems to be Nora's current favourite luxury brand, she sported a Moschino Black Teddy Bear Chain Backpack with a top zip closure, to run some errands and shop. This bag is priced at USD 603 which converts to Rs. 44247.18.

Nora seems to have a soft spot for backpacks as well! She has one in her favourite brand - Louis Vuitton. A Palm Springs Mini Monogram Canvas priced at USD 1,930 which converts to Rs. 1,41,620.31 INR!

Showing off her love for florals, as well as her latest arm candy, Nora sported a Louis Vuitton Montaigne Bag that was functional, roomy, and gave a polished look to her outfit. The bag, priced at a steep USD 2,410 roughly converts to Rs. 1,77,502.35 INR.

For her airport look, Nora accessorised her biker shorts and jeans combination with yet another Louis Vuitton number! The black On My Side Tote Monogram Tuffetage leather bag featured the brand's monogram detailing on the side of the bag. A gold buckle completed the simple and chic look at the number priced at USD 3,175 or Rs. 2,32,976.42.

Which of Nora Fatehi's arm candy is your favourite? We can't seem to pick one!

