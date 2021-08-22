Nora Fatehi made a jazzy statement with her Hermès bag and Christian Louboutin stilettos; Yay or Nay?

Not all that’s simple is boring. That’s a bodycon dress for you. It’s an outfit that hugs your body so tight and comes with oodles of chicness. Having swept the fashion floor years ago, these garner attention more than one can imagine. Who doesn’t love a dress that can look super stylish with the bare minimum of styling required?

The adept dancer, Nora Fatehi is the master who has worked the many lewks of bodycon dresses remarkably well. Whether on a vacation or street style, the queen of fashion keeps these in rotation and it’s safe to say she has body-hugging dresses in every colour out there. Dressed in a yellow dress from Zara, she brought a very summery feel to our screens. The V-neck sleeveless number brought a perfect balance of comfort and classy. She perked up her OOTD as she infused hues through her Christian Louboutin’s Mafaldina stilettos that were accentuated with spikes. This swanky footwear costs ₹ 62, 827 and it all has to do with the details that went into making these ankle-strap vivid heels. It entailed a thin heel and bore three straps coloured in three shades, and also a red sole.

Nora kept her makeup minimal with eyebrows drawn, eyelashes amplified, and nude pink lipstick. Her side-parted sleek hairdo that was tied into a low ponytail kept it light and fuss-free. Her Hermès Birkin bag was the arm candy that upped the look for her. The calf leather orange bag featured gold-toned twist-lock fastening and rounded top handles. Her arm candy costs approx ₹ 26,63,529.61 and look at how easily it blended with her entire look.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments below.

