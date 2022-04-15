Nora Fatehi in a mermaid gown by Rebecca Vallance proves blue can never break a look: Yay or Nay?

Turns out, there's no escaping glamour anytime soon. It's summer and with every day looking brighter than the day gone by, why not take a chance on slaying in the best dress ever? Ditch the fashion book that continues to vouch for a hue that doesn't make your heart skip a beat. It certainly looks like blue is the colour of the moment and the drill is to give you notes on how to work a look. Nora Fatehi has given us a new reference on how to take a one-way ticket to a fabulous tour!

Who said an on-fleek cocktail party-perfect gown that's unfamiliar is hard to find? This blue mermaid gown makes it just so easy for you. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Kusu Kusu dancer donned a Rebecca Vallance dress that costs approximately Rs 68,589.29. Curated with the brand's iconic and signature textured bonded crepe fabric. This azure blue attire had a fitted bodice and a mini V-cut neckline. There's no detail we didn't like here but our most loved are the gold-toned chain straps attached to this number that are not seen and done. The elegance of her look was definitely multiplied as the semi-bodycon outfit opened into a flare to rest it up on the floor as a small train.

The 30-year-old chose to give her accessory game a gold treatment with circular earrings from Viange Vintage and rings stacked up all pretty. Nora's side-parted hairdo was worn as waves and she had her eyes look neat with a black eyeliner and lips a blend of peach and pink with lipstick.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

